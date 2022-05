As far as is known, General Harry C. Trexler never swung a golf club. According to his aide, Nolan Benner, horseback riding was more the Lehigh Valley business titan’s speed. Perhaps he just was aware of how silly he would look if he tried. Some of his class and age were not so careful. When he opened Bethlehem Steel’s Saucon Valley Country Club in the early 1920s, Steel president Charles Schwab, perhaps just wanting to be a good sport, did apparently try playing golf but quickly abandoned the effort. He left that to Eugene Grace, his younger protégé and a much better golfer. From 1922 until his death in 1960, Grace served as the chairman of the Greens Committee. Apparently, he held no higher position at Saucon Valley, but no one had to ask who was really in charge.

