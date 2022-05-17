A trio of Kansas City Chiefs players have changed their jersey numbers

Rookie linebacker Leo Chenal kept his jersey number with the Kansas City Chiefs for less than two weeks.

If any Chiefs fan bought a No. 49 Chenal jersey based on what he originally chose/was given , that’s a collector’s item now.

Chenal has switched to No. 54 , a bit of news Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen shared on Twitter.

No. 54 had belonged to linebacker Nick Bolton , who wore it last season as a rookie. But Bolton switched to the number he wore for the Missouri Tigers: 32.

That number had belonged to safety Tyrann Mathieu for the previous three seasons, but he signed with the New Orleans Saints after becoming a free agent.

Another player who changed up things: wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has switched from No. 19 to No. 12.

Gordon will be kicking it old school. He wore No. 12 in college at Baylor and then had that number from 2013-18 with the Cleveland Browns . The No. 12 became available when the Chiefs waived wide receiver Gehrig Dieter .

While he’s not changing a number with the Chiefs, new running back Ronald Jones will wear No. 2 for Kansas City. He had been in jersey No. 27 during his four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson , who wore No. 32 in his first three seasons with the Texans, will be in jersey No. 1 for the Chiefs.