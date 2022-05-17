ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom: Why Change Perfection?

By Nick Veazey
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new 2023 Rolls-Royce is one of the most impressive and hand-built luxury models around. This unique model gets some great changes to make it a top...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Phantom#Luxury Car#Design#Vehicles#The Rolls Royce Phantom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Why Consumer Reports and MotorTrend May Be Wrong About the Best Truck

Car critics like Consumer Reports have a variety of opinions about the best car and truck in each segment. There are many pickup truck options on the market right now, and car critics are split in terms of what they think is the best. Here’s why Consumer Reports and MotorTrend may be wrong about what’s the best truck right now.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Carvana Thinks an 11-Year-Old Used Ford Ranger Is Worth $28K

If you need any more evidence the used truck market is whacky, cruise on over to Carvana. The site is selling an 11-year-old used Ford Ranger Super Cab truck for $27,990. Sure, it only has 16,092 miles. Yes, it’s an XLT, with a six-foot bed. For a Ford Ranger of this era, it checks all the boxes. But a brand new XLT, brand new, with zero miles, starts at $29,765. It sounds like a lot, but similar trucks are selling for similar money.
SANTA FE, NM
MotorBiscuit

We Need Another Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle Edition

We’re calling on one classic Jeep Cherokee edition to make a comeback. We feel like a new Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle Edition could add some spice to the lineup. The Cherokee could use something to put it back on the table. What is the Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle Edition?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

106K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy