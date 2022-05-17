Pinellas New School Boss is.... Kevin Hendrick

LARGO -- The Pinellas School Board voted unanimously for the hometown favorite.

All seven members voted for Kevin Hendrick, currently an associate superintendent for teaching and learning, to succeed Dr. Michael Grego, who's retiring at the end of this school year. While most had good things to say about the two other finalists, Ann Hembrook and Michael Ramirez, they all enthusiastically praised Hendrick, who came up through the system as a teacher and a principal. He was the principal at Northeast High School for nine years, during which the school graded either A or B.

Board members said they heard from those who worked with him that Hendrick "leads by connection" and described him as "an independent thinker."

School board vice chair Lisa Cane said Hendrick has "a firm grip on our needs" as a district and how to get to the district's goals.

After the vote, Hendrick called the selection process "surreal" and said he's "excited to be doing this, and to be doing it here in Pinellas County... it's a lifelong dream."

Hendrick will meet with a negotiating team to work out a salary and start date.

Photo: PCSD/Canva