TikTok trends and challenges are fun most of the time (when they're not dangerous). There is one in particular that pertains to a song from Country artist Morgan Wallen and all it took was for a certain city in Wyoming to be mentioned and the TikTok went viral. I think just about anyone in Wyoming was so much in agreement with it, hence, why it gained so much popularity.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO