ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Sabres Player Season Report Card: Zemgus Girgensons

By Zach Rohde
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest tenured Buffalo Sabre by far, this season marked Zemgus Girgensons’ eighth in a Buffalo uniform. He was a first-round selection by the Sabres in 2012, and has managed to carve out a bottom-six role with the team because of his defensive play, penalty killing and ability to chip in...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings: Predicting Lucas Raymond’s Future Based on Rookie Season

Lucas Raymond had an incredibly impressive rookie season for the Detroit Red Wings, earning first-line minutes and scoring 57 points while leading the team’s forwards in ice time. With such a massive role on a rebuilding team that is still searching for its identity, Raymond made it clear that he will be one of the centerpieces of the team’s future.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

4 Predictions for the Canadiens’ Offseason

The Montreal Canadiens’ offseason is in full swing, and it has already been rather eventful. The highlights include locking up the top pick in this summer’s NHL Draft at the Bell Centre and hiring Christopher Boucher as the new director of hockey analytics. With four months to go...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Hockey Writers

Flames Recalling Valimaki Results in Concern for Tanev’s Status

As Game 1 is set to take place against their bitter rival, the Edmonton Oilers, the Calgary Flames announced that they have recalled Juuso Valimaki from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Heat do not start their third-round playoff series until Monday, which means this could simply be an insurance move by the Flames. However, some are worried there may be more to it.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights Fire Pete DeBoer: 3 Takeaways

The crushing disappointment that was the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2021-22 season was not without consequences. On Monday, the club announced the dismissal of head coach Pete DeBoer who had held the role for the past three seasons. While not completely unexpected, the move does raise a new set of questions about the Golden Knights’ offseason and their direction moving forward.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Eakin
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
Person
Don Granato
Person
Kyle Okposo
The Hockey Writers

Devils Could Look to Capitals to Upgrade Netminding

The New Jersey Devils’ most pressing need this offseason is undoubtedly finding a goaltender. The team gave up just over 60 goals above expected (GSAx) and finished with a team save percentage (SV%) of .881. It doesn’t matter how talented your team is; there’s no chance you’ll win consistently in the NHL with goaltending like that.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Wild 2021-22 Player Report Card: Mats Zuccarello

He’s most known for being Kirill Kaprizov’s go-to wing partner so it was only fitting he be the second to receive his report card after Kaprizov’s. He finished the season third among Wild players for scoring and set new career-highs in both assists and points, unfortunately, he just missed out on goals, and that player was Mats Zuccarello. His career-high in goals is 26, the number he made it to this season was 24.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ClutchPoints

Penguins star Sidney Crosby speaks out on Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin contract drama

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a crossroads when it comes to the future of some key players, most notably the likes of Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins veterans are both set to hit free agency, although they have both expressed their desire to return to Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby is also keen on continuing to play alongside his longtime teammates, and amid rumors that he was upset over the reported lowball offers the team put forth to Letang and Malkin, the captain has spoken out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Preseason Girgensons
NHL

'It really hit home' | Sabres join Bills, Bandits in supporting East Side

Kyle Okposo, Malcolm Subban, and Kevyn Adams volunteered alongside fellow local athletes. Katrina Washington used to Uber to the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue from her job on Fillmore, a convenient stop to grab dinner for her two children on her way home from work. Washington did not lose any...
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Jets, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Winnipeg Jets appear to be the favorites to land Barry Trotz as head coach. Meanwhile, one insider suggests the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to contemplate at least one big change. Does that mean changing out one of the core four forwards?. There...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy