Nashville Superspeedway President Erik A. Moses has been elected to the Cumberland University Board of Trustees, the school announced. “Cumberland is honored to have Mr. Erik Moses join our Board of Trust,” Cumberland University President Dr. Paul C. Stumb said in a news release “He has done a tremendous job of revamping the Nashville Superspeedway in a relatively short period of time and has shown he is deeply committed to this community. I speak on behalf of the entire university community when I say that we are thrilled to have his exceptional leadership skills and talent added to our board.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO