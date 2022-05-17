ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Florida family finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago

DEEP CREEK, Fla. — A family in southwestern Florida was shocked to find a nearly 11-foot-long alligator swimming in their pool.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the large reptile in a Facebook post, joking, “Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!”

Deputies said the family who owns the pool woke up because of loud noises and came out to find the alligator in the pool. The reptile was 10 feet, 11 inches long, and weighed over 550 pounds, deputies said.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission joined sheriff’s deputies at the scene to wrangle the alligator and remove it, WBBH reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uivd6_0fh1kdd800
Officials remove alligator from Florida family's pool Deputies who responded to the scene said the 550-pound reptile broke through a screen to access the pool for a swim. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the alligator tore through a screen to access the pool and take a swim.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program designed to help people when gators get too close. Under FWC guidelines, “an alligator is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets or property.” The FWC says it also sends a trapper any time a smaller alligator is trapped on private property where it shouldn’t be, like a pool or a garage.

Florida family finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool Deputies who responded to the scene said the 550-pound reptile broke through a screen to access the pool for a swim. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Florida woman charged after violent outburst creates ‘McMess’ at McDonald’s

LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a woman who threw a violent tantrum inside a Florida McDonalds that was caught on camera. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from inside a Lakeland McDonald’s, which they said shows 22-year-old Tianis Jones, who stormed into the restaurant after becoming angry about the amount of time her order was taking at the drive-thru.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Alligator#Reptile#Wbbh#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Palm Beach Daily News

Emergency landing in Florida: Pilot who lost consciousness in mid-air suffered aortic tear

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 64-year-old pilot who lost consciousness in mid-air, leaving his passengers with no flight experience to land the plane, suffered a tear in his heart's main artery, according to the doctor who brought him into emergency surgery at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.  Kenneth Allen of Lake Wales was released from the...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 jump 24%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 jumped 24 percent during the past week after a nearly 20 percent increase the previous week, according to data posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 1,941 inpatients had COVID-19,...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
96K+
Followers
103K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy