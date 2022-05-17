ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

GOP 22nd District candidate will announce run at Sen. Henri Martin campaign fundraiser Thursday

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

PLAINVILLE – Sen. Henri Martin will hold a re-election campaign fundraiser Thursday, May 19 at Fairfield Inn by and Suites by Marriott and will introduce Francis Rexford Cooley, the Republican candidate to succeed...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

31st State Senate District unanimously endorses former Councilman Greg Hahn

BRISTOL – Democratic delegates to the 31st State Senate District unanimously endorsed former Bristol City Councilman Greg Hahn Tuesday. “I’m so grateful to the delegates and to the town committees of our district for their support,” said Hahn. “This will be a tough race, but with reproductive freedoms in the most serious danger since Roe, it doesn’t matter how tough it is. Democrats must win.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Abrams intends to primary for 78th district state representative seat

Candidate for State Representative of the 78th District Aileen Abrams said that despite the endorsement of her opponent Joe Hoxha by Plymouth and Bristol Republicans for the district seat, she is going to push forward with primary election procedures because of her supporters’ encouragement. The 78th District State Representative...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Hearing from Bob Sulliman

In Wednesday’s column, I asked if anyone knew what became of former Bristol resident Bob Sulliman, a 1964 graduate of Bristol Eastern who I car-pooled with after high school in going to Hartford. Well, word got back to Bob and he called me. Bob is living in Sun City...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington-Cheshire YMCA will begin a 26-day challenge to raise $30,000

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington-Cheshire YMCA will begin a 26-day challenge to raise $30,000 to support the Race4Chase Youth Triathlon program starting June 1. The Race4Chase is held annually in memory of Chase Kowalski and other students and teachers who lost their lives in the Sandy Hook shooting Dec. 14 2012.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth will have another covid-19 test kit, mask distribution

PLYMOUTH – Citing a rise in covid-19 cases, the Town of Plymouth will have another covid-19 test kit and mask distribution for residents May 25 at Town Hall. The distribution will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in the assembly room at Town Hall, located at 80 Main St. Covid-19 test kits will be available for town residents, along with N-95 masks.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol passes budget with no increase in mill rate

BRISTOL – Bristol City Council and Board of Finance passed the fiscal year 2022 to 2023 budget with no increase or decrease in the city’s mill rate. The city approved a general fund budget of $215,183,250 and set the tax rate at 38.35 mills, under the suggestion of the Board of Finance. That’s a 2.6% increase from the previous year's budget of $209,594,190. A dollar of every thousand is considered equal to one mill in assessed property.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Men & Boys Fund is celebrating their 5-year anniversary

BRISTOL – The Men & Boys Fund at Main Street Community Foundation is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a breakfast event Thursday, June 9 at DoubleTree by Hilton. Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Hotel at 42 Century Drive, followed by the program starting at 8 a.m. The event will feature two guest speakers, local author, TV host and President of the Bristol Chapter of the NAACP Eric Clemons and Vannessa L. Dorantes, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Joseph 'Joe' Dess

Joseph "Joe" Dess, 97, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Dec. 5, 1924 to the late Joseph Dess and Sophie (Rusnica) Dess, Joe was part of the Greatest Generation - and deservedly so. Not only did Joe serve in the United States Army as well as work at the Barnes Group for 48 years, where he ultimately worked as an Estimating Engineer, but Joe was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who modeled to those around him such virtues as selflessness, generosity, patience, and conscientiousness. Joe grew up in Scalp Level, PA with other coal mining families, where he attended Windber High School. Joe moved with his family to Bristol in 1942, and later attended Hillyer College (now the University of Hartford). He met the love of his life, the late Ann (Kratka) Dess, at a Lake Compounce dance in 1950; they were married for 42 years.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Dusty Dude Woodworks celebrated the opening of its showroom, gift shop

BRISTOL – Dusty Dude Woodworks celebrated the opening of its showroom and gift shop Thursday afternoon with City Hall and Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce supporters. “In this space, we’ve got a whole bunch of different makers,” said co-owner Care Verikas. “They're all types of different home goods products...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a 1960s Sports Reunion

BRISTOL – The Bristol Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a 1960s Sports Reunion June 1 at the Bristol Historical Society. The event will be held starting at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Bristol Historical Society at 98 Summer St. A group of panelists who played at local schools will open up the discussion and guests will be encouraged to share memories and memorabilia from the past. Refreshments and beer and wine will be served.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Becky Ann Alexander, 50, 13 Holt St. Apt. 70, Terryville, ill opn mv under suspension, pos control substance – first offense. Matthew John Bernazal, 43, 1679 Madison St. 1r, Ridgewood, NY, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Daniel Robert Desmarais, 18, 60 Sheeran Rd.,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Michael Letizio, 24, of 741 Broad St., was charged April 30 with second degree failure to appear. Elijah Guadalupe, 23, of 696 Prospect St., was charged May 3 with violation of a protective order. May 4. Tomor Likollari, 63, of 366 Schraffts Dr., Apartment 211, Waterbury, was charged May 4...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

New Britain man charged in Bristol burglaries

BRISTOL – A New Britain man has been charged in two Bristol burglaries. Police on Friday said they arrested Gregory Rogers, 39, on charges of first-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and two counts each of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. The charges stem from burglaries on April 20, at...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Chorale will present 'Broadway in Bristol'

BRISTOL – Bristol Chorale will present "Broadway in Bristol" Saturday, May 21 at Chippens Hill Middle School. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. at the school at 355 Peacedale St. General admission is $10.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington artist featured in People Magazine

SOUTHINGTON – Local artist Stephanie Hongo, who creates animal sculptures from recycled materials, was recently featured in People Magazine. Hongo began crafting her sculptures, which are mostly created with plastic trash materials, in 2017. She has since created more than 160 sculptures, one of which was displayed near the Page Park pool in Bristol last year.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

