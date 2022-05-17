GOP 22nd District candidate will announce run at Sen. Henri Martin campaign fundraiser Thursday

Joseph "Joe" Dess, 97, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Dec. 5, 1924 to the late Joseph Dess and Sophie (Rusnica) Dess, Joe was part of the Greatest Generation - and deservedly so. Not only did Joe serve in the United States Army as well as work at the Barnes Group for 48 years, where he ultimately worked as an Estimating Engineer, but Joe was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who modeled to those around him such virtues as selflessness, generosity, patience, and conscientiousness. Joe grew up in Scalp Level, PA with other coal mining families, where he attended Windber High School. Joe moved with his family to Bristol in 1942, and later attended Hillyer College (now the University of Hartford). He met the love of his life, the late Ann (Kratka) Dess, at a Lake Compounce dance in 1950; they were married for 42 years.

