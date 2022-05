John Zanelli made nine saves as Seton Hall Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, pulled away late for an 11-2 victory over Pope John in Sparta. Matt Wrede had two goals and three assists to lead a balanced scoring effort for Seton Hall Prep (16-3), which led 3-1 at halftime. Quinn Spillett had two goals with two assists, Max Racich added two goals and an assist, and Aidan Donovan chipped in a goal and an assist. James Bailey, Billy Black, JP Meyo and Elijah Rippey scored a goal each.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO