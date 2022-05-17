It’s the final week to participate in chamber’s silent auction

Auction items include a trip to Gettysburg.

– It’s the final week to participate in the silent auction for the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner & Gala. The event will be held this Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Springhill Suites by Marriott in Atascadero, and both Chamber and Non-Chamber members can bid online today until the auction concludes on May 21 at 8 p.m. at https://e.givesmart.com/events/qos/

The auction has something for everyone and includes unique packages such as a trip to histo

ric Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, a five-course wine dinner for eight from Chef Ian McPhee, glamping at Santa Margarita KOA, Vertical Estate Library Wines, a girls’ night out with dinner at La Donna’s and shopping at Anna and Co., a cooking class for four with Andre, a package of five festival tickets, birthday parties, summer camps, a beach getaway with horseback riding and a tour on a Morro Bay Harbor Patrol boat, and several packages to spoil the men in your life just in time for Father’s Day.

Chamber of Commerce Director of Communications Dawn Smith says she is especially excited to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a school-aged child. “The Atascadero Fire Department is partnering with the chamber to offer a ride to school on a 1929 Ford Model A Fire Engine! Adults are going to wish they were still in school. Dozens of local businesses have generously donated extraordinary items to this auction. The chamber staff is extremely grateful.”

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by dinner, awards presentation, and a live auction conducted by auctioneer Doug Filipponi at 7 p.m. KSBY TV News Daybreak co-anchor and multi-media journalist Neil Hebert will be the master of ceremonies. Union and Vine’s Executive Chef, Nathan Clap, will prepare a dinner paired with a special collection of wines provided by award-winning winemaker Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery.

Annual award winners will be recognized:

1. Citizen of the Year: Kevin Campion, owner of 805 Boardshop and A-Town Park

2. Business of the year: Central Coast Distillery

3. Community Organization of the year: The Printery Foundation

4. Woman of Influence: Penni Monroe

Additionally, the chamber will recognize Maria Kelly, outgoing chair, Phil Koziel, incoming chair, and the Board of Directors.

The Annual Awards Dinner & Gala is the Chamber’s largest and most prestigious event of the entire year. More information can be found at www.atascaderochamber.org or by calling (805) 466-2044.