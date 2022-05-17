ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s the final week to participate in chamber’s silent auction

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Auction items include a trip to Gettysburg.

– It's the final week to participate in the silent auction for the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner & Gala. The event will be held this Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Springhill Suites by Marriott in Atascadero, and both Chamber and Non-Chamber members can bid online today until the auction concludes on May 21 at 8 p.m. at https://e.givesmart.com/events/qos/

The auction has something for everyone and includes unique packages such as a trip to histo

ric Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, a five-course wine dinner for eight from Chef Ian McPhee, glamping at Santa Margarita KOA, Vertical Estate Library Wines, a girls’ night out with dinner at La Donna’s and shopping at Anna and Co., a cooking class for four with Andre, a package of five festival tickets, birthday parties, summer camps, a beach getaway with horseback riding and a tour on a Morro Bay Harbor Patrol boat, and several packages to spoil the men in your life just in time for Father’s Day.

Chamber of Commerce Director of Communications Dawn Smith says she is especially excited to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a school-aged child. “The Atascadero Fire Department is partnering with the chamber to offer a ride to school on a 1929 Ford Model A Fire Engine! Adults are going to wish they were still in school. Dozens of local businesses have generously donated extraordinary items to this auction. The chamber staff is extremely grateful.”

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by dinner, awards presentation, and a live auction conducted by auctioneer Doug Filipponi at 7 p.m. KSBY TV News Daybreak co-anchor and multi-media journalist Neil Hebert will be the master of ceremonies. Union and Vine’s Executive Chef, Nathan Clap, will prepare a dinner paired with a special collection of wines provided by award-winning winemaker Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery.

Annual award winners will be recognized:

1. Citizen of the Year: Kevin Campion, owner of 805 Boardshop and A-Town Park

2. Business of the year: Central Coast Distillery

3. Community Organization of the year: The Printery Foundation

4. Woman of Influence: Penni Monroe

Additionally, the chamber will recognize Maria Kelly, outgoing chair, Phil Koziel, incoming chair, and the Board of Directors.

The Annual Awards Dinner & Gala is the Chamber’s largest and most prestigious event of the entire year. More information can be found at www.atascaderochamber.org or by calling (805) 466-2044.

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Cuesta College celebrates 2022 commencement

– Cuesta College celebrates its 57th graduating class with a drive-through commencement ceremony on Friday, May 20, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo campus. This year’s ceremony honors the accomplishments of 1,646 graduating students, the most in Cuesta College history. A total of 2,452 degrees are awarded this year, including 1,327 associate in arts, 332 associate in science, 458 associate in arts for transfer, and 335 associate in science for transfer. Cuesta College offers 47 associate degree programs and 36 transfer degrees, providing students with a clear pathway into the California State University system.
A-Town Daily News

City manager discusses trail etiquette

– In an effort to help keep members of our community safer, I recently shared in this space some important roadway safety tips and etiquette reminders for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. Similarly, recreational users of our local trails and riverbed areas should also remember to graciously share the outdoors with their fellow community members, watch out for others, use good common sense and treat everyone you may encounter while out on the trail with respect, decency and courtesy. Sharing trails and outdoor spaces can work for everyone when those that are using them respect each other and work cooperatively to keep each other safe. Please keep in mind that everyone is out there for similar reasons, just doing it in different ways and all trail users have the right to be safe while enjoying our beautiful outdoors.
A-Town Daily News

Lakefest returns to Atascadero Lake Saturday, May 21

Cardboard boat regatta, fishing derby offered among other family-friendly events. – The Friends of Atascadero Lake and The LINK Family Resource Center are teaming up to present the Central Coast’s 5th Annual LakeFest on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park. Activities...
A-Town Daily News

Templeton CSD encourages further water conservation

State of California has reported record drought conditions following a dry winter. – The Templeton Community Services District is commending its residents for their help in water conservation over the years and asks for continued efforts in water conservation. The State of California has reported record drought conditions following a...
TEMPLETON, CA
A-Town Daily News

Local artist offering arts and crafts summer camps for kids

– North County Artist Keshet Lavoux is offering five weeks of arts and crafts summer camps for children in South Atascadero at her children’s art studio. The outdoor art program runs from June 13-July 21. The camps include: Let’s Go Camping, American Girl Doll, All About Paris, and others....
A-Town Daily News

Swing band coming to the Clark Center this month

– Lizzy and the Triggermen are coming to the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande on Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. The band will be accompanied by live dancers. The band is composed of jazz musicians including Dan Barrett and helmed by Lizzy Shapiro. Their 2020 debut album, “Good Songs for Bad Times” rose to number 3 on the iTunes Jazz charts.
A-Town Daily News

National Day of Prayer event held in Sunken Garden

About 250 people attended the event in the Sunken Gardens. – The First Annual National Day of Prayer Observance was held Thursday evening at the Sunken Garden in Atascadero. A coalition of churches worked together to put on the event. St. Williams Church provided a choir and a sound system....
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

ATASCADERO, CA
Atascadero, CA

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
