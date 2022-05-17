ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

TikTok video shows driver being arrested after Deerfield Beach crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Deerfield Beach. The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday at a shopping plaza in the 200 block...

cbs12.com

Attempt to pull over suspected driver under the influence leads to crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An attempted traffic stop on Okeechobee Boulevard and N. Haverhill Road ended in a collision. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, a community service aid noticed the driver of a gray Nissan Altima acting erratically. The driver was blocking traffic when deputies...
PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Jury finds BSO deputy not guilty of battery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A jury found a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy not guilty of battery on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. Video shows Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jorge Sobrino punching David O’Connell on Jan. 2, 2019, in Broward Health North. O’Connell was handcuffed to a hospital...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Man Shot In Head Just South Of Boca Raton, Search Underway

Car Crash Apparently Led To Shooting. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. — BSO just issued the following statement to BocaNewsNow.com. ”Just after 2 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call about a crash and a shooting at Powerline Road and West Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach […] The article BREAKING: Man Shot In Head Just South Of Boca Raton, Search Underway appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Deerfield Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Deerfield Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Click10.com

Officer arrests domestic violence suspect in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was at the Broward County main jail on Friday facing a domestic violence charge, records show. According to Detective Ali Adamson, an officer stopped a driver shortly before midnight on Thursday, at 1545 NE 4th Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. The officer arrested...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Serial cellphone thief rips off store owner in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – A video taken inside of a small business that sells phones shows a man taking two cell phone as an employee is distracted and then he runs out. Police said it isn’t the first time the thief has targeted a smaller cellphone business and not a large chain store.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Men arrested in cross-county police chase appear in court

DAVIE, Fla. – A police chase involving a stolen car that spanned two South Florida counties led to a pair of arrests Wednesday afternoon. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jwan Rivers, eventually stopped in Davie after one of the vehicle’s tires began to shred. Rivers appeared virtually before...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

BSO Detectives Look For Clues In Suspected Road Rage Shooting On I-75

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate individuals involved in an apparent road rage shooting that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said it happened on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 5:05 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near mile marker 37 and when deputies arrived, they found two individuals who were shot inside a vehicle. Investigators said the victims were driving eastbound when the driver of an older model black Honda, possibly an Accord, sped up and struck the back of the victim’s car....
MIAMI, FL
#Traffic Accident
850wftl.com

2 dead and 7 injured in shooting at McDonald’s

Two people are dead and seven others were injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Downtown Chicago. The incident occurred just after 10:40 p.m. Thursday outside of the restaurant near Chicago Avenue and State Street. Authorities have since taken a suspect into custody and recovered the gun used...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
treasurecoast.com

Indian River Sheriff: 2 pursuits end with 2 suspects in custody

Indian River Sheriff: 2 pursuits end with 2 suspects in custody. Indian River, Florida (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff has reported there were 2 pursuits that ended with 2 suspects in custody. This is what they said:. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office was busier than usual Wednesday when two...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Store thief hits manager with vehicle when tying to take off

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who stole from an Ace Hardware store hit the store manager with his vehicle when trying to leave the scene. This happened on Wednesday at the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man helped...
GREENACRES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate hit-and-run that left 1 dead in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood are investigating a hit-and-run that led to one fatality. The incident happened near the Hollywood Hard Rock Casino and Hotel along U.S. Highway 441 and Sterling Road, Wednesday, just before 6 a.m. Video footage showed police cruisers blocking off one lane, causing traffic...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

