MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly two years to the day since the historic Sanford Dam breach, a Midland man is still struggling to put his family's life back together. "We're still struggling," said Michael Callan of his family and community nearly two years after the historic Sanford and Edenville Dam breach of 2020. "Of course we had to re-locate," he said.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO