You might not be aware of it but a specially trained group of men and women are hard at work in New Jersey, cracking down on tax cheats. Tammy Tomlins, acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation New Jersey Office, said her team investigates potential violations of the Internal Revenue Service code and other types of financial crimes as well “like money laundering, bribery, or violations of the Bank Secrecy Act laws.”

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO