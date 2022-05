Harrison Street has acquired two newly renovated class A medical office buildings located at 9090 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills, Calif., and 2825 Santa Monica Blvd. in Santa Monica, Calif., for $156 million. The assets, totaling more than 107,000 square feet, are anchored by nationally renowned health systems Cedars-Sinai and UCLA Health.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO