Welcome To Rockville 2022: How to buy last-minute tickets to see Guns N’ Roses, KISS and KoRn
By Matt Levy
NJ.com
3 days ago
2022′s massive four-day Welcome To Rockville festival is notable for a number of reasons. It’s a.) the only U.S. Guns N’ Roses concert this year; b.) KISS is in the middle of their farewell “End Of The Road” World Tour and c.) the Daytona Beach fest taking place May 19-22 is...
Sharon Osbourne, 69, lives with her husband Ozzy, 73, and their 11 pets in a vast LA mansion but with the Black Sabbath star's ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease, it's looking like it's all change. The Sun has reported that The Talk star and her husband plan on overhauling a...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Last week was a split plant-loving experience for me, first in New York City, then back to Northeast Ohio. Flowering dogwoods were in full flourish in Brooklyn, and upon return we noticed our old dogwood near the front of our house just coming into its show. Early roses, such as “Canary Bird” were out in their soft yellows at the Cranford Rose Garden at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG). Tree peonies were starting their star turn at BBG. Azaleas, here and there, were stunning.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.
Comments / 0