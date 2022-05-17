ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

The Missouri State Fair Brings ‘Small Town USA’ Singer To Sedalia

By Tim Thomas
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This will be the first year I will be a part of the Missouri State Fair. After seeing who has been booked for the fair, I am getting excited. I am a big fan of Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Sam Hunt, ZZ Top, and Tesla. I think that is a decent lineup....

1070 KHMO-AM

Biggest Bounce House in the World Coming To Missouri This Summer

Get ready for this biggest and most awesomest (yeah I just made that up) bounce house in the world is coming to Missouri this summer. Kansas City July 1st through the 3rd is where you want to be to enjoy and entertain yourself and your family in the biggest bounce house in the world. It's an obstacle course, there's a new Sports Slam (with goals, nets, hoops, balls, & zones for climbing), and a 25-foot tall space-themed spectacle with a five-person slide. If you want to burn some energy I can tell you this is the way.
A Beer Made In Missouri Just Claimed A World Beer Cup Bronze Medal

When it comes to beer, we all know that Missouri is the home of Budweiser. I don't think I am going out on a limb by saying that our state loves beer. There are a lot of craft breweries in the state, including Craft Beer Cellar in Sedalia. Craft beer is becoming a lot more popular throughout the country. Now you make like dark beers, stouts, sours, ale's or even your favorite domestic beer. Lots of options. Well, props need to be given to Piney River Brewing in Bucyrus Missouri. They just got recognized for a big award.
Want To Make 200K A Year? Walmart Has A Program For College Grads

For many of us who have gone to college, perhaps when we went, we were not sure what we wanted to do for a living. It is certainly not unusual to change majors. I originally wanted to be a teacher, and run a theater department in a high school like a former English teacher of mine. After a year of college, and my first clinical, I decided it was not for me. I found a love of radio and that became my major.
Sandwich Lovers Need To Check Out This Hidden Gem In Columbia

In my time living in Missouri and learning more about the state, it seems to have a lot of General Stores. I Googled what a 'General Store' was defined as. A general merchant store is a rural or small-town store that carries a general line of merchandise. It carries a broad selection of merchandise, sometimes in a small space, where people from the town and surrounding rural areas come to purchase all their general goods. You might not expect to find one in Columbia Missouri with a population of over 120,000 people. But that is where you will find Pierpont General Store.
S-C’s Fischer Bell Ringer Winner For April

Sedalia 200 instrumental music teacher Andrew Fischer is the recipient of the Superintendent’s Bell Ringer Award for April. The monthly award is a way for Superintendent Steve Triplett to honor Sedalia 200 staff members who put the district’s mission statement into action and those who display exemplary effort in celebrating student success. Winners are selected from nominations made by staff members and administrators.
City of Sedalia Completes TRIM Grant

The City of Sedalia received a Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) Grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation. The grant provided funds for completion of a partial tree re-inventory along certain street right-of-ways and on public property, such as public parks. The results of this project help the city to better understand its urban forest’s composition, structure, and tree maintenance needs; plan for both short-term and long-term resource allocation; develop risk management strategies; and enable the City to promote the economic, environmental, and social benefits its trees provide to the community.
Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero for April – Emily Kullman

Every month, we ask you to nominate a person here in town (or in West Central Missouri) who's helping how they can to make other's lives better. It doesn't have to be someone that's spending a lot of money, but someone that's just doing good things because they like to help others. That's what our latest Unsung Hero does! Let's get to know Emily. Emily is from Cole Camp. Here's what her nominator, Kirsty Schultz had to say:
Amazing Activities Like Swimming, Gaming and More at ‘Burg Camp

Summertime is almost here, and Warrensburg has its Quest Summer Day Camp in session from May 26 to August 19. There are three groups for the camp all based on your kid's grade level. If you're thinking of sending your kids to a week, or multiple weeks of the camp, you'll want to attend the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation informational meeting on the camp.
Graphic Resource Wins Bid To Print Park Program Guides

The Sedalia Park Board met for six minutes on May 12 at the Heckart Community Center for their monthly meeting. Not present were Parks & Rec Executive Director Amy Epple and Board Member Roy Ponyter. Chairman Jerry Case was in charge of the meeting. One bid was awarded to Graphic...
Sedalia Parks And Rec Offers Sensory Friendly Play Times

I know when we think of summertime, a lot of us think of the simple joys of playing at the park when we were kids. For a lot of kids out there, though, playtime isn't easy.For some kids, it can be hard to play in environments with bright lights, loud noises, or strong smells. Especially for kids who have conditions like Autism, ADHD, Sleep Disorders, Developmental Delays, or Brain Injuries.
Active Military, First Responders Can Save Cash on Royals Tix

Active Military, Veterans, their families, firefighters, police officers, other first responders, and government employees can save money on Kansas City Royals tickets throughout the 2022 season. According to the Royals website, "All military personnel/first responders and their families are welcome to take part in the special ticket pricing offered for...
MSHP Arrest Reports for May 16, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Devin Z. Moore of Warrensburg at 11:41 p.m., Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated by drugs. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department for a 12-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Jesus Marcos...
Quincy Illinois Is Getting a Target; Why Not Sedalia?

When I first read that Quincy Illinois is getting a Target store, my first thought was if they can get a Target store, why not Sedalia?. It's not like the Quincy / Hannibal area is that much more cosmopolitan than the Sedalia/Warrensburg area. My perception is it's always been some area out in the middle of nowhere in downstate Illinois somewhere past Springfield. That's my Chicago upbringing coming out, that anything NOT Chicago is downstate.
Warrensburg Mystery: Is Mazzio’s Closing Down?

There's a mystery about what's happening to the Mazzio's Restaurant location in Warrensburg. Posts and comments on Mazzio's Warrensburg Facebook page would indicate that the restaurant is indeed closing, however, details are rather sketchy and unofficial. And to be clear the posts are by customers or employees of the business. Not any official post from the restaurant.
Most Popular Baby Names For Missouri Last Year? Here’s The Results

I remember having a conversation when I was younger with my parents, and asked them how they came to choose my name when I was born. I was told they wanted a biblical name, and there are two books in the bible names Timothy. As for my sister Colleen, I don't recall how they arrived at that name. Perhaps they just liked it. My own personal opinion, I thought if I ever had a child, that I wanted a first name that could also be a last name, and have a middle name that would allow my kids to use initials if they so chose.
Sedalia Police Reports For May 18, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain its lane in the area of South State Fair Boulevard and West 16th Street. Officers made contact with the driver, and detected the odor of intoxicants. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Bennett J. Hager, 23, of Fulton, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Hager was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Hager was issued a Uniform Traffic Ticket for DWI with a court date, and then released.
Sedalia Celebrates Tourism Week at the Amtrak Depot

At the Sedalia Amtrak Depot, there were several local dignitaries as well as State Rep. Pollitt greeting Amtrak train riders Saturday morning, May 7 on the last day of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 1-7). Kelly and Alan provided live music, and Carolyn Crooker from the Sedalia Convention and...
First Responders in Pettis County Honored by Noonday Optimist Club

Seven outstanding first responders who work in Pettis County were recognized Thursday night during a Respect For Law banquet held at the Sedalia Country Club. Event organizer and Secretary-Treasurer for the Noonday Optimist Club Jason Myers said that the annual event honors first responders, and that each agency's commander selects their winner and names are then submitted to Myers.
