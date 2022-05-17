The Missouri State Fair Brings ‘Small Town USA’ Singer To Sedalia

I remember having a conversation when I was younger with my parents, and asked them how they came to choose my name when I was born. I was told they wanted a biblical name, and there are two books in the bible names Timothy. As for my sister Colleen, I don't recall how they arrived at that name. Perhaps they just liked it. My own personal opinion, I thought if I ever had a child, that I wanted a first name that could also be a last name, and have a middle name that would allow my kids to use initials if they so chose.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO