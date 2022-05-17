ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh’s Page’s introduces ice cream pops

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargie Page-Prusia called her creative director Shannon Blanc with a sweet assignment. “She told me about some ice cream pops she saw (on social media) and asked me to help with product development,” said Blanc, the cake creator at Page’s ice cream shop on Pittsburgh’s South Side. “I love a challenge,...

triblive.com

Comments / 3

pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Restaurant News: Stagioni to Close

More bad news for Pittsburgh restaurant-goers. Stagioni, Stephen Felder and Carla DelSignore’s beloved South Side eatery, will close at the end of June. “It wasn’t COVID related. We did a good job dealing with the situation and felt like we were chameleons reacting to everything that got put into play and the obstacles in front of us. We kept our staff safe. We did outdoor events with our neighbors Acacia. Our customers supported us with takeaway. We made it through a lot of hard times and felt positive about how we did it,” DelSignore says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Black Forge Coffee to close Allentown coffee shop

After nearly seven years slinging coffee in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, the heavy metal-themed coffee shop Black Forge Coffee is closing down its original store. According to a Facebook post, Black Forge Allentown will have limited hours starting on May 23, and June 30 will be the final day of business for the coffee shop housed next to the Pittsburgh Police station on Arlington Avenue in Allentown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 20-22

We’ve made it to the weekend. It’s going to be hot. Here are some ways to spend it. Saturday’s weather forecast is a high temperature in the 90s. It’s the perfect temperature for opening day at Sandcastle water park in West Homestead. For the first time, the park will be open before Memorial Day. It was given a facelift in the offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
West Homestead, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
pghcitypaper.com

Rainbow pasta, breakfast biscuits, and more Pittsburgh food news

Good news: the coffee bar at the Government Center is done. They’ve passed inspection, and espresso drinks are soon to come at the record store, so you can enjoy one while you browse the racks. Square One. 1137 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. squareonepgh.com. Local media personality and. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Two-Day Beers of the Burgh Fest Is Coming Back with 70+ Breweries

One of Pittsburgh’s favorite summer festivals is back for another year – and if you want to get tickets, we have a special coupon code for you to use right now. The Beers of the Burgh Fest will be happening on Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, June 11 at Carrie Blast Furnace in Swissvale, featuring more than 70 breweries, food trucks, live music and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh holding rodeo, concert event

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, is feeling bullish about kicking off its summer series of outdoor events — literally. The casino’s Pro “Bulls and Barrels” Rodeo and Concert is scheduled to be held on June 4-5. The event will feature professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers and rodeo clowns. Rodeo shows will be held from 3-6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as a live concert on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. The Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail is set to perform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Ryan Andrews
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Clyde and Lil Girl are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ClydeAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Clyde is a young pup who is looking for family who is ready to give him all of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

22 best bakeries in Pittsburgh

Certain neighborhoods seem synonymous with baked goods (in my mind, at least). It’s hard to think about the Strip District without imagining the crunch of anise almond-scented biscotti at Enrico’s, or Millvale without the concentrated sweetness of Jean-Marc Chatellier’s macarons, or Bloomfield without Paddy Cake, bound by tradition (and string).
PITTSBURGH, PA
daystech.org

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh

It can be an understatement to say that life has been fairly laborious for many individuals currently. As the pandemic continues, the world appears to be in a continuing state of disarray. Sometimes, what you want is a bit self-care. Sometimes, what you want is to have a look at cute child animals at a local-ish farm. Here are three farms to go to simply exterior of Pittsburgh if you wish to go be at peace with pigs, cows, and little child goats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Chocolate Ice Cream#Chocolate Chips#Cookies And Cream#Food Drink
lebomag.com

The Cookie Table: A Pittsburgh Tradition

When you think of a wedding, what comes to mind? Maybe a white gown, exchange of vows, heartfelt toasts, or a cocktail hour with a signature drink? If you’re a Pittsburgher, you inevitably picture a cookie table…and start salivating a little. Because when you attend a Pittsburgh wedding, you can count on a cookie table.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former debutantes to co-chair The Cinderella Ball

A memorable evening 15 years ago inspired two friends to create that same remarkable experience for other young women. Kelly Waldman and Courtney Elizabeth Benson were debutantes at the 81st Cinderella Ball in 2007. The night inspired them to become co-chairs for the 96th annual event on May 28 at the Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pittsburgh is located on the Allegheny Plateau in western Pennsylvania, near the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers, which forms the Ohio River. Pittsburgh, once a gritty industrial city, is no longer the soot-encrusted coal and steel town of the past. Pittsburgh's coffee culture, like the city itself, is undergoing a resurgence. Specialty shops providing carefully picked, handcrafted brews are springing up all over town.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TSA Processing partners with ATI to bring new steel jobs to Hyde Park

New steel jobs have arrived in the Alle-Kiski Valley at a historic foundry in Hyde Park. TSA Processing, based in Houston, opened its sixth processing location in March, inside the hot metal section of the former Hyde Park Foundry. Currently, 13 full-time employees process large coils of steel and other...
HYDE PARK, PA

