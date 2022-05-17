ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger King Menu Delivers Nine New Whoppers

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Burger King has never been precious about its most-famous sandwich. The company has offered seemingly endless variations of the Whopper, ranging from truly ridiculous ideas to more practical ones, like the recent Whopper Melts.

The Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report chain uses its signature sandwich to draw attention to its menu. That has led to iterations including the Texas Whopper, the Angry Whopper, the Indy Whopper, the A1 Halloween Whopper, the Upside Down Whopper, and, of course, the Ghost Whopper.

Put some barbecue sauce and onions on a burger and you don't really have something that's promotable or that the general public (or media) will get excited about. But call it a South Dakota Whopper and you have instant marketability.

That's why Burger King offers a Whopper Jr. and an Impossible Whopper rather than a small burger and plant-based sandwich.

The name matters. And now the chain has done something unique with its signature sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5t4H_0fh1fwgy00
The Packaging Company/TheStreet

Burger King Tried a New Whopper (Well, 9 of Them)

Pregnant women legendarily have food cravings. These can vary quite a bit, from basic foods to the often joked about pickles and ice cream.

Burger King decided to lean into this idea to celebrate Mother's Day in Germany, Brand Eating reported. The company conducted "a survey of the most popular pregnancy cravings for expectant mothers and, for one day, gave out Whopper burgers that featured the 9 most popular cravings," the website reported.

The nine most popular choices were then delivered as "Pregnancy Whoppers," served on top of a burger patty on the chain's trademark sesame seed bun. The winning combinations were:

  • Fried Egg & Banana
  • Bratwurst & Nut-Nougat-Creme (Nutella)
  • Currywurst & Brathering (marinated fried herring)
  • Fish Sticks & Applesauce
  • Cucumber & Marmalade
  • Strawberry Ice Cream & Fries
  • Cream & Gherkins (a type of pickle)
  • Torte & Beef (it's a Double Whopper with layers of cake, cream, and fruit)
  • Vanilla Ice Cream & Olives

These special sandwiches were offered free and only for one day.

The Home of All the Whoppers

Nobody expects herring or cake to become a mainstay Whopper topping. This promotion shows, however, that Burger King has a sense of humor and a willingness to leverage its most-popular sandwich for media coverage.

During the first-quarter 2022 earnings call, Restaurant Brands Chief Executive Jose Cil made clear that the Whopper was a very important piece of the chain's marketing plans.

"This quarter, we demonstrated our balanced approach to menu innovation and value for money while keeping our core equity, the Whopper, top of mind," he said.

"We kicked off the year with a new $5 Have It Your Way Meal, featuring a Double Whopper Jr. In addition, in order to treat the Whopper as a powerful multibillion-dollar brand that it is, we removed the legendary burger from our core discount offerings and added some fan-favorite variety, the Big King and quarter-pound King to our new two-for-five offer," he said.

Cil also commented on the versatility of Burger King's signature sandwich:

"We leveraged guest insights to create an item that offered more portability at a price point between our Whopper Jr. and Whopper, the Whopper melt. We launched with three delicious flavors and added the product to our flame-grilled selection for a limited time.

"Results demonstrate that the offering had strong messaging with high-quality ads performed well on our digital platforms and proved to be incremental to a burger platform at a healthy price point," he added.

Comments / 43

AGENT 00WTF
4d ago

Just once I’d like to get a burger that doesn’t look like they drop kicked it into my car window.

Reply(7)
28
papa55
4d ago

Up until the advertisement for the chicken sandwich challenge with Chick-fil-a I liked their whoppers. Found out you could order them “not sloppy”, at least in Columbia, and they put less of the condiments on them. Made them less dangerous in the truck. Haven’t been back since the woke commercial and never will.

Reply
5
Anthony Ball
4d ago

ask them why there is never no deals on their double whopper or triple whopper as it stands now you have to give up your life savings for one of them burgers ...

Reply
4
