Tree pollen explosion hits N.J. and it’s about to get worse

By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
It’s everywhere. Tree pollen, that nasty yellow dusting that has coated seemingly every outdoor surface in New Jersey and agonized allergy sufferers, has exploded in recent days and the worst of it may still be ahead. “I think that’s going to be the case here at least for...

