ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Mom Gets Surprise Delivery After Toddler Orders 31 Burgers

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0er8sf_0fh1f85F00
Photo: Getty Images

One Texas mom got a big surprise after her toddler ordered enough food to feed multiple families, reported News 4 San Antonio .

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden answered her front door to find a delivery from DoorDash. The delivery included 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's .

Golden said, "He usually like to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that(...) I thought I'd locked the phone but apparently I didn't because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers."

After receiving the surprise delivery, Golden didn't know what to do with all of the extra cheeseburgers . So, she took to social media to find people who wanted free food. Golden said, "I didn't know what to do with them, he only ate half of one. So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some."

She wrote on Facebook, "I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald's if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order DoorDash."

Golden says at least her was "plenty generous" and gave the DoorDash driver a $16 tip for their services.

KRIS TV reported that the order total came to $91.70. But at least the family will have a priceless story to tell for years to come.

Comments / 9

Conejito
3d ago

Yes, and DoorDash has a strict policy of no refunds no matter what the reason. No bad service or bad food issues. Won’t even honor two refunds their “extra” support gives you. Shows up on order total owed, but then refuse to honor ANY REFUND. Yep, I’m having trouble with them and just needed to vent. Sorry 😣 .

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Kingsville, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Food Drink#News 4 San Antonio#Mcdonald#Kris Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

9 Things You Should Know Before Shopping at H-E-B for the First Time

A few years ago, my sister, Sasha, moved to Austin, Texas. We grew up in Central New York, where winter is a six-month commitment and Wegmans is king. So suffice it to say that she suffered a little culture shock after her cross-country trip. While she never got used to the sweltering temperatures (she’s relocating to Boulder, Colorado, this year!), her time in Texas did give her an appreciation for a different grocery store: H-E-B.
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

6 Loveable Dogs And Cats Desperately In Need For An Austin Home & You Can Adopt Them For Free

Austin Pets Alive! is a pet adoption non-profit organization that helps thousands of cats, dogs, and other animals of Texas in need. For 25 years, it has played an integral role in helping needy animals by giving them the medical care they might require, or helping them work out behavioral issues so they can have a successful life. All with the goal of fostering or eventually adopting the animals out to loving homes.
AUSTIN, TX
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy