DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have posted word on the apprehension of a township resident wanted in a recent strangulation case. A township release said Mubarik Abdul Graves, 31, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force in the Avis area and was placed into the Clinton County Correctional Facility where he was turned over to the Woodward Township Police Department on an outstanding warrant as well as a state parole detainer.

WOODWARD, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO