No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Rayne Township. State police say that 19-year-old Waylon Ferringer of Home was driving north on Route 119 near Wolfe Road behind a car driven by 29-year-old Hope Fye also of Home. Authorities say Fye hit the brakes for a vehicle in front of her and Ferringer was unable to stop in time and rear-ended Fye’s vehicle, causing disabling damage to both.

HOME, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO