SPLASH PRESENTED WITH CHECK BY PENNSYLVANIA SKILL

A $500 grant was awarded to the Borough of Punxsutawney from the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, the money will benefit a program for tweens who are 11-to-14-year-olds for a summer activity program resulting in a cooperatively developed presentation during the week of the Festival in the Park.
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats have been a staple of the Altoona area since the 1960s and recently they just won three awards for having the best hot dogs, kielbasa’s, and ham in the state of Pennsylvania. As with tradition with Holland Brothers, they once again took home multiple first place awards at the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car cruise is being held this weekend to help raise money for an area fire department. The Somerset Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding the cruise at Memorial Highway Chevrolet on Saturday, May 21 at 2006 North Center Avenue in Somerset next to Walmart. The auxiliary says […]
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blair County Tea Party is inviting the community to a viewing of the “controversial” documentary “2000 Mules.” On Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m., the Bavarian Hall in Altoona will show the film about the 2020 election that claims to expose widespread and coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 […]
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being ravaged by a fire in May 2020, the Blair House apartment building is beginning the rehabilitation process. The Blair House building will begin the rebuilding process, following an announcement by Borough Manager Chris Stevens during Huntingdon Borough Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. The building was heavily damaged by a […]
“It’s going to open up a whole world of new opportunities for all of us, helping students learn, helping employees work and it helps businesses grow for all Pennsylvanians to thrive,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive on May 31st from noon to 5:30 at the Brockway American Legion Post 95 along Persing Avenue. Donate and get a free 20-oz. Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable stickers, while supplies last. Set an appointment at RedCrossBlood.Org or call 1 800 RED CROSS.
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the weather gets nicer, it’s time to put up those kickstands and start those motors for the SPC Chad Edmundson Memorial Dice Run and Remembrance Day in Williamsburg this June. The non-profit event is open to the public and takes place June 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Job seekers are being invited to the Somerset County Technology Center for a free career expo and job fair today. Today, May 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the technology center located at 281 Technology Drive in Somerset, over 50 employers are looking to hire people in search of […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Metzler Lumberjack Festival kicks off this weekend at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds, running from May 19-21. The Lumberjack Festival will showcase demonstrations, a carving event and auction, a food court and multiple vendors. See the full schedule below: EVENT SCHEDULE THURSDAY Displays Open at 9 a.m. WoodMobile Open 9 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County is pursuing strategies to help the county recover economically from the pandemic and increase tourism. The county is interested in pursuing a study exploring post-pandemic trends and seeing how they can apply those results to boost tourism within the county. Bedford Borough Council Member Kenny Fetterman said that this initiative […]
TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is having a public meeting to discuss plans for the Route 453 (Sink Run Culvert) replacement project in the Tyrone Borough. On Tuesday, May 24, from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Area High School cafeteria representatives from PennDOT will be available to […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a renewed push to put more money into workers' paychecks. State Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier was in Pittsburgh on Thursday calling for a raise in the state's minimum wage. She says it's long past due and Pennsylvania's leaders should set the minimum at $15 an hour. Pennsylvania has a lower minimum wage than any of the states that border it. The current wage is $7.25 an hour, and it's been this way for about 16 years. The big concern anytime this is brought up: What is the impact on small businesses?"It's hard to...
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his immediate family, Hollidaysburg Veteran Home staff, and his V.F.W. friends. Dominick Sanzo was born in Central City in Somerset County and is a first-generation American. He joined the Army in 1942 at the age of 20. He served during […]
Things are a bit heavier in Mike Holland's butcher shop lately. The co-owner of Holland Brothers Meats in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, said the weight of a finished steer has increased a bit, and he's not sure why. "It sure seems that way. I like to have them 600 to 650 pounds...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas’s wife denied being assaulted in May 2021 when she took the stand at his preliminary hearing on Friday. Amy Thomas’ sister had reported to police in April of this year that on May 5, 2021, around 1 a.m., she received a Facetime call from Amy claiming Jeffrey […]
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Paula Felton-Werner, current CEO and Administrator of Christ the King Manor, has issued the following statement regarding the allegations concerning the former CEO:. On Friday, May 13, 2022, the District Attorney’s Office of Clearfield County informed Christ the King Manor of the charges it had...
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mike Jewell creates custom art pieces using wood as a hobby. Mike uses a scroll saw to make his creations. He creates custom signs, family plaques and even vinyl signs and clocks using old records. To check out more of Mike’s creations check out his...
PENNSYLVANIA — A Commonwealth Court judge granted a preliminary injunction that essentially bars the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from moving forward with plans to toll Interstate 79 and eight other bridges across the state. PennDOT revealed a private-public partnership to toll a section of I-79 near Bridgeville to raise...
