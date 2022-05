Forecasts for the weekend of May 20-22 are expected to reach as high as 99 degrees, and county officials have declared a heat warning for residents as a result. A Hyperthermia Alert has been issued for the county in an effort to prevent heat illness. This type of warning is issued when the heat index is expected to reach 95 degrees or higher. These high temps create conditions where heat stroke or heat exhaustion become likely.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO