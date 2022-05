WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Catherine Heidel has lived with a non-operable brain tumor for more than 10 years. “Honestly, I really had no idea what they were talking about because my thoughts were… you’ll just take it out right? I had no clue of what my diagnosis would end up being,” says Catherine. Catherine is one of an estimated 700,000 Americans living with a brain tumor. This year another 88,000 will be diagnosed. May is “brain cancer awareness” month, and Catherine wants to bring more awareness to it.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO