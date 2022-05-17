Stranger Things Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, Recap, and Everything You Need to Know

Today's most-watched shows include The Lincoln Lawyer, Ozark, and Bling Empire. Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list is in a pretty good place right now. There aren't any truly bad shows on the list, which is rare. There's usually at least one stinker. But all of these shows range from "not bad" to "really good." It's almost exactly the same list as yesterday, with legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer at No. 1, which is where it's been since it was released on Friday. No. 2 is Ozark, which dropped its final season late last month. No. 3 is a new season of Bravo-style reality show Bling Empire, followed by cult favorite Canadian comedy Workin' Moms at No. 4. Social media-based reality competition series The Circle rounds out the top 5. The only change on the list from yesterday is at the bottom, where No. 9, Cocomelon, and No. 10, Bridgerton, switched places.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO