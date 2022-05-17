ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Neil Patrick Harris Sorry for Serving Platter of Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Months After Death

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqdJ7_0fh1djXB00

Click here to read the full article.

Neil Patrick Harris apologized for once serving a meat platter designed to look like Amy Winehouse ’s decaying corpse after a photo of the spread resurfaced online. Harris and his husband David Burtka had offered up the platter at Halloween party in 2011, three months after Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 (the disturbing image can be seen via Buzzfeed ).

In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly , Harris said, “A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago. It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

Winehoue had publicly battled substance abuse and discussed her struggles with depression and eating disorders in interviews and through her music. At the time, as Buzzfeed points out, the public could be ruthless towards celebrities, and making fun of their struggles was not uncommon.

Around the time of the party, actor and producer Justin Mikita shared a photo of the meat platter — comprising beef ribs, pulled pork, and chicken sausage — via Twitter. It resurfaced last week after a writer whose tweets are now protected brought up the incident in a viral thread, saying “Yeah Neil Patrick Harris quite literally had a cake mimicking Amy Winehouse’s corpse for Halloween soon after she died. I’ve loathed that man ever since.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer to Begin Murder Trial Next Month

Click here to read the full article. More than three years after celebrated rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in the parking lot of his Marathon clothing store in a shocking daylight ambush, his alleged killer is due to begin his murder trial in a matter of weeks. Suspected shooter Eric Holder, 32, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday as his public defender announced he’s ready to face a jury in the long-delayed case. When the prosecutor announced he was ready as well, Judge H. Clay Jacke ordered both sides back to court on June 2 to begin jury selection....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Angel Olsen Perseveres ‘Through the Fires’ in New Song

Click here to read the full article. Angel Olsen has released a new song, “Through the Fires,” from her upcoming album, Big Time, which arrives on June 3 via Jagjaguwar. It’s the third single from the album following the title track and “All the Good Times.“ Olsen called the heartfelt song about persevering and finding resilience a “centerpiece statement” for Big Time. “It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Burtka
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Justin Mikita
Person
David Gilmour
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Joni Mitchell
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Become Increasingly Difficult To Work With, She's 'Extremely Demanding' Behind Closed Doors: Source

From trouble with Hollywood pals to staff behind closed doors, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith needs quite the attitude adjustment.While her bossy behavior may not be the result of the stress she's been dealing with ever since Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in March over a joke he made at the Red Table Talk host's expense, an insider spilled she's become increasingly difficult to deal with behind closed doors.In fact, Pinkett Smith, 50, has even had staff walk out on her as of late. "Will and Jada previously kept household staff for...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland reveals he is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death: 'It's so heartbreaking'

Alec Baldwin is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death, according to his daughter Ireland Baldwin. The 64-year-old actor was handling a gun on the set of his movie Rust last October when it went off and fatally shot the cinematographer, and his daughter Ireland Baldwin - who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger - 'can't imagine' how distressing the situation has been for her dad.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Entertainment Weekly
OK! Magazine

James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him

James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
geekspin

Chris Rock finally breaks his silence on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

For the first time ever, Chris Rock has finally addressed the now-infamous slapping incident between him and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Rock directly referenced the slap during his sold-out show at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 22nd. He, however, only talked about it for a few seconds and quickly moved on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy