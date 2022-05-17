ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Shrinking of Treehorn: Ron Howard directing first animated movie for Netflix

laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shrinking of Treehorn: Ron Howard directing first animated movie...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in May 2022

Part one of the fourth season of Stranger Things, Mike Myers’ new comedy The Pentaverate, the Colin Firth-led World War II spy drama Operation Mincemeat and a TV adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novels The Lincoln Lawyer are among the most anticipated titles coming to Netflix this May. Debuting on May 10, Operation Mincemeat sees Firth star alongside Matthew MacFadyen as Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley, respectively — two British intelligence officers who hatch an impossible scheme. Based on true events, the duo plan to release a corpse with false documents attached in the sea in an attempt to mislead Nazi forces and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Drama Just Took Over Bridgerton's No. 1 Spot

Lady Whistledown may have delivered plenty of scandalous updates amid the most recent London social season, but it is another scandal that is currently taking Netflix by storm. After breaking yet another Netflix record following its March 25 premiere date, Bridgerton Season 2 has been bumped from the top spot on Netflix's streaming charts by the streamer's newest hit, Anatomy of a Scandal.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Florence Parry Heide
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movie#The Shrinking Of Treehorn#Parry
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rolling Stone

‘Black Mirror’ Returning to Netflix for Long-Awaited Season 6

Click here to read the full article. Given how extensively the world has become its own real-life season of Black Mirror, it almost went unnoticed that the hit Netflix series hasn’t released any new material since June 2019. But now, a sixth season of the hit anthology series is on its way, reports Variety.  The new installment is still in its early development days as casting begins for the new season that is said to be lengthier than its predecessor. Season Five was comprised of three episodes: Striking Vipers with Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Smithereens with Sherlock star Andrew Scott, and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, which starred...
TV SERIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Married…With Children’ Animated Series in the Works With Original Cast Returning

Click here to read the full article. An animated revival of “Married…With Children” is in development with the original series main cast set to return. Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are all set to reprise their roles as the Bundy family in the show, which is not currently set up at a network or streaming service. It is currently on the market with multiple outlets expressing interest, sources say. Alex Carter, a co-executive producer on “Family Guy,” is writing the animated version of the beloved sitcom and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Sony Pictures Television is...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Set To Produce Upcoming HBO Max Comedy Pilot

Ron Howard is no doubt one of the most influential people in Hollywood. And now the prolific actor, director, writer, and producer is set to executive produce an upcoming HBO Max television comedy pilot. This upcoming series is titled Wild Life. The series is the brainchild of writers Jason Ubaldi, Chris Peterson, and Bryan Moore.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Reportedly Wants DC Films Made For Theaters First

More details are coming to light about the future of Warner Bros. Discovery, following the companies' significant merger earlier this year. In particular, there have been a lot of conversations and reports surrounding the company's plans for its content, and how that impacts some of the franchises under Warner Bros' umbrella. We've already seen the extent of that means for the DC universe, particularly with news that the studio cancelled its plans to make an HBO Max-exclusive Wonder Twins movie. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter sheds light on that axing, and reveals that new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is "imposing a mandate that DC movies should now be made with a theatrical-first goal." A source quoted in the report also claims that "a lot of things that were developed are going to go away."
MOVIES
CNET

'Doctor Strange' Isn't Streaming on Disney Plus Yet, Sorry

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had the biggest box office opening since, well, the last time Benedict Cumberbatch played Doctor Strange on the big screen. Multiverse of Madness hauled in $187 million in domestic ticket grosses last weekend when it debuted, which is the biggest pandemic-era opening-weekend blockbuster save for Spider-Man: No Way Home's $260 million. Both movies featured Cumberbatch flitting around amid multiverse shenanigans -- and both didn't give fans a streaming option when the films first came out.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy