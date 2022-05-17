Not Done Yet! Christine Quinn Tells All About Her 'Selling Sunset' Fate After Oppenheim Group Exit

Mega

Christine Quinn has her sight set on making her Selling Sunset return despite her exit from the Oppenheim Group.

The reality villain, 33, confirmed she will be coming back for Season 6 of the hit Netflix series after having left the famed realty firm and opting not to attend the Season 5 reunion special.

“I love the show,” Quinn told Us Weekly of her standing with the series. “The show is my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

“I’m not going anywhere,” the How to Be a Boss B**ch author declared to the outlet. “I’ll always be on television. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just, like, let’s have fun with this now.”

As OK! previously reported , Quinn confirmed via comments on TikTok she left the brokerage after former boss Jason Oppenheim said "there was no place for her" at the company.

“Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming," the Texas native wrote on social media. "I have my own company now lol.”

However, despite parting ways with the firm, Quinn said she and Chrishell Stause 's ex, 45, are "in a really good place" after her departure.

In Season 5 of Selling Sunset , Quinn came under fire for allegedly offering $5,000 to one of Emma Hernan ‘s clients to not work with her on a listing. Quinn has stood by her story that the alleged exchange never happened.

“He [Jason] just says, you know, ‘I was going off the information that I was given,'” she recalled of their alleged conversation. “And I said, ‘Well, I wish you would have called me. I wish you would’ve told me that you were doing this, and I would’ve talked anything through with you and answered any questions for you .'"

Frenemy Stause and former bestie Mary Fitzgerald tried to get to the bottom of the situation, however, Quinn thought their interest was a bit of a reach. “Bless their hearts for trying,” Quinn said of her costars. “But no, that absolutely did not happen. … I watched the show and I was shocked. I was completely shocked.”