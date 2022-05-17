ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Arrest made in Waterbury shooting case from March

By Rob Polansky
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested at a bar over the weekend for a shooting that happened back in March. Detectives in Waterbury said they obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Ruddy Castro-Moria. Police said they began investigating the shooting on March 30. They responded...

Comments / 3

Makey
3d ago

He needed a long stay at the Big House for good. Do not allow it to be back out on the streets. Nobody else need to die. Keep it very secure in the Big House. Don't let it get out for a good 40 Years at least. Unless the Coroner want more overtime work! 💥💀🕵😫👎😲🔥💀👹

Reply
2
