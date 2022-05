CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the second time in a week, a Silverdale inmate has died while in the custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), according to a release. HCSO says the inmate, 55-year-old Michael Terrell Gibbs, had a 'serious pre-existing medical condition,' which authorities were aware of at the time of his booking.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO