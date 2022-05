NATCHEZ — Some Adams County supervisors expressed displeasure with plans a Texas-based gun group has to hold an event on June 19 at a county park. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten discussed with supervisors his meeting on Monday with Nick Bezzel, founder of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, which plans to bring members of his gun club and others to Natchez on Friday, June 17, for a town hall meeting, as well as Sunday, June 19, for a commemoration at the Devil’s Punch Bowl area of Cemetery Road at 10 a.m., followed by a party with food and activities for children at Broadmoor Park at 2 p.m.

ADAMS COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO