When it’s time to design and build your dream home, you don’t want to have to wait for the lumber that’s not available, or the drywall price to drop, or the light fixtures you love to be discontinued. This week’s Reliabank Business Beat guest knows all about the headaches that can arise when a home construction project is in the works. Thankfully, Joe Homola with Hamlin Building Center has the resources at his disposal to help homeowners avoid those headaches. He’s even got a way for homeowners to walk through their new home before it’s even built.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO