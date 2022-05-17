Apocalypse Now, and Then What? — Beckett’s ‘Endgame’ at PICT

1) The free Millvale Music Festival returns for an annual showcase of myriad local musicians, who will play indoor venues, like Mr. Smalls, and outdoor venues, like the GAP Park. One longtime Pittsburgh act is the Weird Paul Rock Band, fronted by the irreverent and bowl cut Weird Paul himself. Another act, Murder for Girls, who are releasing a vinyl LP Nine Stories in July, will be playing Mr. Smalls the Saturday night of the festival. Other acts include Liz Berlin, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Gene the Werewolf, André Costello and the Cool Minors, Royal Honey, and The Redlines. Many visual artists will also participate in the festival and have their works on display. Check the festival’s website for a full line-up and list of venues, which include popular bars, cafés, and craft breweries. Limited hours on Friday and all day Saturday 11 a.m.–1 a.m. Millvale. (C.M., R.H.)
