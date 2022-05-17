ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Apocalypse Now, and Then What? — Beckett’s ‘Endgame’ at PICT

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife comes at us in cycles. Spring has returned to Pittsburgh; the birds are singing once again, and after a relative lull of many years, it might be time again to worry about nuclear annihilation. That would make it a fitting time to see Samuel Beckett’s Endgame at PICT Classic Theatre...

The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Maple House Music Fest w/Black Pumas, Lake Street Dive, Ghost Hounds; Joe Grushecky Plays Club Cafe (Sat., 5/21/22)

1) Billionaire businessman Thomas Tull is a Sewickley renaissance man. He sold his ownership in Legendary Entertainment and bought an ownership stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers. He owns a dairy farm in Washington County and is an investor in The Milkshake Factory. He also co-founded and plays guitar in a rock band called the Ghost Hounds, who happened to open for the Stones here during their concert last October. Now he’s producing a Pittsburgh rock festival with his music label Maple House. Top billing at the Maple House Music + Arts Festival goes to Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The three middle acts of the festival are very popular and talented too—Black Pumas, Lake Street Dive, and Elle King. And the Ghost Hounds are a top rock outfit with their southern rock tinged music. Beyond the five acts mentioned their are seven more. Hartwood Acres. 200 Hartwood Acres, Hampton and Indiana Townships.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Millvale Music Festival Kicks Off; Front Porch Opens ‘A Man of No Importance’ (Fri., 5/20/22)

1) The free Millvale Music Festival returns for an annual showcase of myriad local musicians, who will play indoor venues, like Mr. Smalls, and outdoor venues, like the GAP Park. One longtime Pittsburgh act is the Weird Paul Rock Band, fronted by the irreverent and bowl cut Weird Paul himself. Another act, Murder for Girls, who are releasing a vinyl LP Nine Stories in July, will be playing Mr. Smalls the Saturday night of the festival. Other acts include Liz Berlin, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Gene the Werewolf, André Costello and the Cool Minors, Royal Honey, and The Redlines. Many visual artists will also participate in the festival and have their works on display. Check the festival’s website for a full line-up and list of venues, which include popular bars, cafés, and craft breweries. Limited hours on Friday and all day Saturday 11 a.m.–1 a.m. Millvale. (C.M., R.H.)
MILLVALE, PA

