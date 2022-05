LAW. NEW AT 11 THE OKLAHOMA CITYOO Z IN BOTANICAL GARDEN HAVE OR WILL SOON HAVE A NEW ADDITION TO THEIR ENDANGERED OKAPI FAMILY THEIR ALTDU FEMALE COPY KN IS PREGNANT AND SHE IS DUE TSHI FALL THE LAST OKAPI-BORN AT THE ZOO WAS ACTUALLY KN-I BACK IN 2015. THE CAVS FATHER WAS BROUGHT TO THE ZOO FROM WICHITA, KANSAS IN 2020. OKAPI ARE NATIVE TO THE DEMOCR.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO