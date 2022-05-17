ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

26 Types Of Honey And What Makes Them Unique

By Donella Crigger
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next time you're perusing the grocery store and find yourself reaching for that bear-shaped bottle of honey, think twice. While that familiar golden bear may get the job done as far as a sweetener is concerned, it's not the best honey. We've got the buzz on 26 types of raw...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Eating Korean BBQ

Historically, Korean barbecue is believed to have originated in Central Asia among the Maek nomadic group who cooked seasoned meat over an open fire (via Korean BBQ). Since then, the preparation has taken the world by storm, and there are plenty of good reasons why. Consisting of a lineup of side dishes called banchan and flame-grilled strips of meat cooked right at the table, Korean barbecue is more of an adventure than a meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Wine Festivals In America

As one of the world's largest wine-producing regions in the world, the United States churns out more than 800 million gallons of wine per year, according to World Population Review. The quality (and quantity) of American wine has increased with time and wine festivals around the country are a great way to sample all that American wine has to offer. They're also an ideal way to get to know the culture of the region. There are often local vendors selling handicrafts, local restaurants and food trucks catering their foods, and of course, there's wine. If you've wanted to get better acquainted with a new city or just make a special trip, food and wine festivals are perfect for doing just that.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Mashed

How To Hunt For Mushrooms And Not Die

Mushrooming, mushroom foraging, and mushroom picking are just some of the common terms to describe mushroom hunting. They all refer to what comes as an age-old tradition passed down from one generation to the next: the search and gathering of wild mushrooms. Mushroom hunting spans the globe and can take place around forests, open fields, mountains, and even near the sea (via Afar).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Truth About 'Dough Doctor' Tom Lehmann

You can tell where a person lives in New York by what type of pizza they enjoy (or whether they fold that slice in half). If it's a thin-crusted Neapolitan-style slice, they're probably in New York City. If they want the thick, rectangular Sicilian pie, they could be in the suburbs of Mamaroneck, New York, home of Sal's Pizzeria. Are they craving a slice loaded with toppings? They could be in Brooklyn. Let's not forget the fans of pepperoni-topped, focaccia-like, mountain-of-cheese-laden pies in Buffalo. That's just in New York!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
Mashed

Non-Alcoholic Mexican Drinks You Can Make At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Margaritas or tequila shots probably spring to mind when you think about Mexican drinks. However, Mexico is home to many delicious non-alcoholic beverages that you can make in your kitchen. You'll find options for summer days, getting cozy on the couch, or for celebrations with those near and dear. Best of all, many of these drinks pack a punch of healthful benefits as they refresh.
DRINKS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Science And Technology#Pine Honey#Tupelo Honey#Food Drink#The National Honey Board#Acacia
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
Mashed

Mashed

133K+
Followers
33K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy