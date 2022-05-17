ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IL

ISP Release Video Of Shooting In Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8, is releasing video of a shooting that occurred at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in McLeansboro, IL on October 20, 2021. On October 20, 2021 at approximately 12:20 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asked...

Official Statement On Watson Incident From Effingham County Sheriff’s Office

A Watson man taken into custody near Watson after a lengthy stand-off with Police. Matthew W. Reissen, 37, of Watson, was arrested at his residence along IL Rt. 37 early Friday morning after a fifteen–hour standoff with Police. The incident started early Thursday afternoon when the Effingham County Sheriff‘s Office began receiving calls that Reissen was lighting fires in his yard and on RT 37, which runs in front of his residence. Callers also reported Reissen throwing large rocks at passing cars, and threatening motorists with a large knife he was carrying.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
After Hours-Long Standoff East Of Watson, Man Surrenders Himself To Police

A standoff that lasted over 12 hours has now ended without incident. Yesterday afternoon the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence of Matthew Reissen on Route 37 east of Watson due to reports of a man burning the ditch and throwing objects at oncoming traffic. When police arrived, the man retreated into his home and refused to come outside. Responding officers believed him to be armed inside his home, so they attempted to get him to come out of his home willingly. This was when the Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team took over.
WATSON, IL
Friday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 34 year old Allen G. Matlock of Mason for a Coles County FTA warrant for aggravated assault. Allen was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 36 year old Antonio A. Hammond of Effingham for improper use of 911. Antonio was taken to the Effingham County jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 46 year old Daniel R. Rizo of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for driving on a revoked license. Daniel posted $325 and was released. Effingham Police arrested 57 year old Brian D. Kennett of Bingham, IL for a mittimus to jail for DUI alcohol. Brian was taken to the Effingham County jail.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Fayette County Coroner Investigating Death Of Rural St. Elmo Woman

The Fayette County Coroner is investigating the death of a rural St. Elmo woman. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that early Wednesday morning he was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a death north of St. Elmo. Coroner Harris says, upon arrival at the scene, he pronounced 33 year old Elizabeth Strange dead.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 46 year old Keith L. Wiseman of Shumway for criminal trespass to property. Keith was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 26 year old Reece R. Wells of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Reece was taken to the Effingham County jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Tornado Warning Issued for Bond and Clinton Counties Until 6:45pm

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jamestown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Beaver Creek around 610 PM CDT. Greenville around 620 PM CDT. Mulberry Grove and Woburn around 625 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 36 and 52. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
BOND COUNTY, IL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Bond, Marion, and Fayette Counties Until 7:15pm

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Bond County in south central Illinois... Marion County in south central Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tamalco to near Tamaroa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Fairman around 625 PM CDT. Patoka and Shobonier around 630 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Kinmundy, Farina, Omega and Stephen Forbes Station. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 52 and 76. Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 109 and 135. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Illinois.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Jasper, Shelby, Cumberland, Clay, and Effingham Counties Until 7:30pm

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Southern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramsey to Farina to 8 miles southwest of Helm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Edgewood and Iola around 655 PM CDT. Cowden and Beecher City around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Watson, Xenia, Bible Grove, Shumway, Stewardson, Flora, Louisville, Dieterich, Clay City, Montrose, Wheeler, Neoga, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
Wendy Anne (Burt) Dust, 66

Wendy Anne (Burt) Dust, 66, of Effingham, IL passed away on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. A prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with Fr. Al Allen, officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service, Saturday at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Reports of Storm Damage/Flooding From Thursday Evening Storms

Severe storms on Thursday evening brought storm damage and flooding to locations in our listening area. According to the National Weather Service, multiple locations within our listening area experienced flooding and wind damage from Thursday evening’s storms. The following locations had reported heavy rains/flooding:. 2.63 inches in Greenville at...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham County Clerk Announces Early Voting

Effingham County Clerk Kerry J Hirtzel announces that voters can cast a ballot prior to the General Primary Election of June 28, 2022 beginning Thursday, May 19, 2022. Early Voting will be conducted in the Benwood Conference Room, 1st Floor, of the Effingham County Office Building at 101 N Fourth Street in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Bernice E. (Fuesting) Tucker, 64

Bernice E. (Fuesting) Tucker, 64 of Warren, Michigan, was called home on May 16, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Tornado Warning Issued for Northwestern Clay and Southwestern Effingham County Until 7:30pm

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Clay County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Stephen Forbes Station, or 12 miles northwest of Flora, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Iola around 705 PM CDT. Louisville around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Bible Grove and Dieterich. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 142 and 150. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Rebecca Ann Doss, 78

Rebecca Ann Doss, 78, of Mattoon, Illinois passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. She was born February 17, 1944 in Mattoon, Illinois, daughter of Loyal C. and Violet Louise (Elliott) Heath. Rebecca married Wallace Doss December 31, 1994 in Trilla, Illinois. Mrs. Doss worked as a L.P.N. in various doctor’s offices and as a plant nurse for Trailmobile and Blaw Knox. She was also a long-term private home health caregiver. Rebecca was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, Illinois and the 1962 Mattoon High School graduate luncheon group.
MATTOON, IL
Rep. Niemerg Sets Legislative Town Hall in Newton For June 2nd

State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) is hosting an in-person Legislative Town Hall for the constituents of the 109th District to provide an update on the recent Session and to discuss topics of concern for families, farmers, seniors and business owners. “Because of the restrictions imposed around the Covid-19 issue, we...
NEWTON, IL
Jacquelyn Jo “Jacque” Stodden, 59

Jacquelyn Jo “Jacque” Stodden, 59, peacefully passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home in Stewardson after a strong fight against cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Strasburg with burial in Stewardson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham and for one hour prior to funeral service, Wednesday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Strasburg.
STEWARDSON, IL
ROE #11 Supports Homeless Students Through Local Service Agencies

Seeking to use COVID related federal funding wisely, the Regional Office of Education #11 reached out to local agencies across its seven county region to see how they could partner to better serve homeless students. With timelines in place, fourteen local agencies participated in an opportunity to provide new programming,...
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL

