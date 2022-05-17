ISP Release Video Of Shooting In Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Bond County in south central Illinois... Marion County in south central Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tamalco to near Tamaroa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Fairman around 625 PM CDT. Patoka and Shobonier around 630 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Kinmundy, Farina, Omega and Stephen Forbes Station. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 52 and 76. Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 109 and 135. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Illinois.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO