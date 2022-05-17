43-year-old Jason Clarkson dead after a rollover crash in Gardnerville (Gardnerville, NV)

Authorities identified 43-year-old Jason Clarkson, from Minden, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 8 in Gardnerville.

The fatal car crash took place at about 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 395 near Spring Valley Drive. According to the investigation reports, 43-year-old Jason Clarkson was driving a blue 2001 Ford Explorer north on U.S. 395. Clarkson’s car went over the center line and drifted off the road.

The SUV struck a barbed-wire fence, and multiple trees and bushes and then flipped. Clarkson was ejected from the car as he was not buckled up at the time of the collision. He suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. No other details are made available.

An investigation is continuing.

May 17, 2022

Source: KOLO TV Reno