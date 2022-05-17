Wisconsin attorney general to distribute 975,000 Child ID kits

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday the distribution of 975,000 National Child ID kits across Wisconsin as part of a partnership with the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child Identification Program.

The kits, which are being distributed to all K-12 school children. are a new tool to help parents protect their children.

“No parent should have to go through the nightmare of having a missing child, but thousands of parents are confronted with that tragedy every year,” Kaul said. “The National Child Identification Program empowers parents to collect information that can assist with identification if the unthinkable occurs and a child goes missing.”

Each year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the United States. Child ID kits allow parents to safeguard their children’s vital information.

Aimee Davis, marketing and communications vice president at Alliant Energy, said, “The safety and well-being of the customers and the communities we serve are always at the forefront of our minds. It takes everyone working together to build stronger, safer communities, and Alliant Energy is proud to be part of the team.”

As part of the program, Kaul’s office and the National Child Identification Program will work with school districts to distribute kits to about 975,000 public and private school students around Wisconsin. Families should expect to begin receiving kits soon.

The program was created in 1997 by the American Football Coaches Association. In the program’s first two years, nearly 7 million ID kits were distributed through stadiums, churches and community events. More than 70 million kits have been distributed nationwide.

