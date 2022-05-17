47-year-old Jerrett Busby dead after a motorcycle crash in Sparks (Sparks, NV)

Authorities identified 47-year-old Jerrett Busby as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Monday morning in Sparks.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash was reported in the 6000 block of Vista Boulevard before 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a cyclist found the body of a motorcyclist and a bike lying in the field off the roadway.

Reports showed that 47-year-old Jerrett Busby, of Sparks, was heading southbound approaching Vista Del Rancho Parkway when he failed to navigate a curve in the roadway and struck the curb. Due to the impact, Busby was thrown from his bike into a nearby dirt embankment. He succumbed to his injuries after the accident. No other details are available.

The crash remains under investigation.

May 17, 2022

Source: KRNV