2 people injured after a traffic collision in northwest Las Vegas valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday morning, two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Durango Drive and Oso Blanca Road, near the U.S. 95 freeway. The early reports indicated that a Sedan and a pickup truck were involved in the collision.

On arrival, emergency crews took two people to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time. No other details are made available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

May 17, 2022

Source: KSNV