ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2 people injured after a traffic collision in northwest Las Vegas valley (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0fh1aRm200

On Monday morning, two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Durango Drive and Oso Blanca Road, near the U.S. 95 freeway. The early reports indicated that a Sedan and a pickup truck were involved in the collision.

On arrival, emergency crews took two people to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time. No other details are made available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

May 17, 2022

Source: KSNV

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

15-year-old teen succumbs to his injuries after a crash in Las Vegas; Destiny Jimenez arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old teen died of injuries he suffered after being run over while riding a skateboard on May 13 in Las Vegas. The fatal incident took place on Forsythe Drive, near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue, at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to the investigation reports, the Las Vegas teenager was holding onto the side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was going west on Forsythe Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday evening, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck one person for undetermined reasons. On arrival, medical personnel rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital in critical condition.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 women shot, injured in west valley home early Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A shooting at a home in the west valley left two women with leg injuries, Las Vegas Metro Police said. The suspect was not on scene when officers arrived, police said. Law enforcement responded to the home on the 10000 block of Via Roma Place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

55-year-old man in critical condition, Serena Mueller hurt after a pedestrian crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On late Tuesday night, a 55-year-old man suffered critical injuries while Serena Mueller was hospitalized following a suspected DUI crash near the UNLV campus in Las Vegas. The auto-pedestrian collision was reported at about 11:36 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway. According to the investigation reports, a Toyota Corolla and Ford F-150 were involved in an accident. While the two drivers were out of their vehicles checking the damage, a Toyota Camry crashed into the Ford pickup truck from behind.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Traffic Collision#Traffic Accident#Sedan
Nationwide Report

9-year-old boy dead after being run over by a car driven by her mother in northeast Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday afternoon, a 9-year-old boy lost his life after getting struck by a car in a residential neighborhood in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at about 3:16 p.m. in the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near Charleston and Hollywood Boulevards. The early reports showed that a 9-year-old boy was running alongside his mother who was driving a red car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8newsnow.com

North Las Vegas bicyclist killed in crash identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A bicyclist in North Las Vegas was struck by an SUV on Sunday morning and police believe speeding could have been a factor in the crash. According to North Las Vegas Police, the bicyclist was transported to UMC, where he was pronounced deceased. The crash happened in the far northern part of the valley.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy