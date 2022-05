A major announcement from Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will NOT resonate well with her constituents as her administration is suggesting a 4.8 percent increase in the upcoming fiscal year budget which translates in staggering expenses that total $198 million (That's money a lot of us will NEVER see in our lifetime). Take into consideration that inflation and skyrocketing gas prices are already putting a choke hold on area residents throughout the beautiful Berkshires and that is also rattling nerves in the largest city in the county.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO