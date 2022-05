M&T Bank has told Connecticut banking regulators it will close seven supermarket branches in August that are currently operating as People’s United locations. M&T officials notified the state Department of Banking of the closures last week, five weeks after its $8.3 billion acquisition of Bridgeport-based People’s United was completed. The seven Stop & Shop supermarket branches that will be closing on Aug. 12 are in Bristol, New Fairfield, Newtown, Norwalk, Pawcatuck, Vernon and Windsor.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO