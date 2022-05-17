24-year-old Jakob Wingfield dead after a two-vehicle collision in Dayton (Dayton, NV)

Authorities identified 24-year-old Jakob Wingfield as the man who lost his life following a head-on collision on May 7 in Dayton.

The fatal car crash took place at about 2:21 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Riverboat Road. According to the investigation reports, 24-year-old Jakob Wingfield, of Dayton, was driving a white 2000 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan westbound on U.S. 50 approaching Riverboat Road.

He went into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into a 2017 Ford Explorer. Wingfield suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The driver of the Ford was rushed to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. No other details are made available.

The crash remains under review.

Source: KOLO TV Reno