27-year-old Arturo Espinosa dead after a single-car crash near Spaghetti Bowl in Reno (Reno, NV)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Arturo Espinosa, of Sparks, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 8 in Reno.

The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 80 eastbound approaching the I-580 transition ramp in Reno a little before 4 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a black 2009 Pontiac G6 Sedan was heading east on I-80 approaching the I-580 transition ramp in the third travel lane.

The Pontiac hit debris as a result of which the driver failed to maintain control of his vehicle. After that, the car hit a roadway sign and then a light pole. The man was not buckled up at the time of the collision. The driver of the Pontiac, identified as 27-year-old Arturo Espinosa, was rushed to an area hospital where he was later declared dead. No further details were provided.

An investigation continues.

May 17, 2022

Source: News 4 & Fox 11