Marvel’s Echo series is coming to Disney Plus in 2023

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making her debut in last year’s Hawkeye series, Maya Lopez / Echo will get her own show starting in 2023. The series was originally announced last year as part of a huge slate of Marvel series coming to Disney Plus...

IN THIS ARTICLE
