Marvel’s Echo series is coming to Disney Plus in 2023

Marvel's Avengers has a special Captain America: Civil War surprise for fans of the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Since releasing Marvel's Avengers, developer Crystal Dynamics has completely reversed its tune about distancing the game from the MCU. In development and in marketing, Crystal Dynamics was adamant that it was not making an MCU game. Fast-forward, and now the only content regularly being released for the game are MCU suits for the its various different characters. The latest MCU suit is for Iron Man fans, and it involves Captain America: Civil War.
