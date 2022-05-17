Guest Editorial: It’s election season with the primaries around the corner
By Ken Hodges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It is election season. You can tell by the signs in your neighbor’s yard but — unfortunately — also in the right-of-ways. The upcoming primary election is on Tuesday, May 24. The general election will be held in November. While primary election...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Georgia Primary is just six days away and the State Representative race in District 153 is brewing up controversy as one of the candidates is making criminal allegations and has filed a police report. Al Wynn and David Sampson are Democratic candidates for State Representative. Just...
VALDOSTA – City of Valdosta Mayor starts of National Public Works Week with an official Proclamation of appreciation. On Monday, May 16, Mayor Scott James Matheson kicked off National Public Works Week in the City of Valdosta with an official Proclamation. Mayor Matheson met with Public Works officials to show appreciation for all the department does to increase the quality of life within the city.
VALDOSTA – More than 260 graduates including twelve local citizens have graduated from the Government 101 program. Twelve local citizens graduated from the 13th annual Valdosta Government 101 Citizens Orientation at a ceremony on May 16, joining more than 260 graduates from the program. The six-week program, an initiative...
MACON, Ga. — Primary day is less than a week away and Channel 2 Action News heard from candidates on both sides running for US Senate. Republican Herschel Walker held a rally in Macon on Wednesday — his first announced rally in months. Walker was greeted by a...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are getting to the bottom of blighted homes in neighborhoods. They want to get rid of these eyesore and crime magnets as soon as possible. Now people that live in the neighborhood believe if they try to tear some of these homes down, it’s going to affect more people than they realize.
Things are heating up in southwest Georgia, but there's plenty to do indoors and outdoors. Check out these suggestions for things to do in the Albany area this weekend. Find yourself an event or promote your upcoming event (and possibly be featured in an upcoming 5 things to do) in our community calendar at albanyherald.com/local-events.
ALBANY — The students from Dougherty County’s three public high schools dealt with adversity through the coronavirus pandemic that students in few previous generations faced, with roughly half of their final three years spent receiving instruction via virtual learning off campus. On Friday and Saturday, the approximately 730...
VALDOSTA – The Associate of Science in Nursing program at Wiregrass is named as the states number one program. The Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named the number one program in the state of Georgia for 2022, according to NursingProcess.org. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates. According to Nursing Process.org “Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the overall reputation of a school.” The rankings and methodology can be found at this link https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/.
An oral argument will be held at the Supreme Court of Georgia for a case out of Colquitt County from 2019 on Thursday, May 19. Jeffrey Alan Peacock was convicted in a 2019 bench trial of killing five friends in Colquitt County, setting their home on fire, and killing three dogs.
ALBANY — For one former soldier, his wish was for some money to pay off college debt so he could continue his education. That wish came true through Soldier’s Wish, which awarded Marion Loud of Albany a $5,000 grant to make his dream a reality. Recently, American Legion...
ATLANTA (WALB) - Defense counsel for a man convicted of a crime that was described by the prosecutors as “the biggest mass murder in south Georgia in the last decade” went before the Georgia State Supreme Court on Thursday. His defense is arguing a case of curtilage. Jeffery...
MACON, Ga. — Monday night, a house in Lake Wildwood got shot up. The people inside the home are OK, but folks living in the neighborhood are worried about their safety. For the second time this year, the peaceful neighborhood has experienced gun violence, and residents say they want answers. Bibb investigators say one house on Friar Tuck Lane has been shot at twice in 2022.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An influx of tropical moisture will allow for a better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms as we go into the weekend. A slight chance for a few showers into Saturday morning, but most will be dry. However, that does not mean we are going to be 100% dry a few heavy showers are going to be possible moving into the overnight hours. Lows temperatures will fall down into the 70s along with a few areas of patchy fog as plenty of moisture is going to be in southwest Georgia. Moving into Saturday, you might start off the day on the drier side so early plans do not need to be canceled, but going into the afternoon and evening fairly heavy rainfall is going to be possible in some parts. Strong storms are also possible tomorrow as a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather is possible. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail from these storms. So make sure you get the umbrellas, the rain gear, and whatever else you need to prepare for a rainy period ahead, We are not going to be done with rain on Saturday there’ll be back on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and beyond into the next work week. We’ll also be seeing a trend of much cooler temperatures compared to the 90s. The upper 80s and low 90s are possible by the next week. The upper 90s do not look likely anymore for this period. The big story is going to be an opportunity for fairly heavy rainfall during this period so we could catch up to our dry spell a tad bit. The opportunity for sunshine instead of rain returns for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Blue Bird Corporation is one of Peach County's major employers and an economic driver. After an unexpected layoff put more than 100 people out of work, some are asking what happens now. One of them is Devin Griffin. In a Facebook post, he shared...
LOWNDES CO. – Raintree Village Children and Family Services are looking for foster parents in the Lowndes County area. Raintree Village Children and Family Services have a genuine need for foster homes in our local community! The amount of foster children needing placement is so high that there are children displaced to stay in hotel rooms until placement becomes available for them. Therefore, we also see an issue of foster children that have the potential to thrive in the setting of a foster home in the community being placed into group homes, much like ours, because the placement options are so limited. Group homes are an amazing option for those individuals with higher level behaviors and those that need constant supervision, but there are many foster children who could lead lives while feeling a sense of normalcy in a home environment , if only they were given the opportunity! These children genuinely just need to be loved, supported, and given a chance to excel. We are looking for dedicated, loving, and Christian foster parents in hopes that our mission statement can be brought to fruition within the foster homes we are able to open!
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies responded to a crash in east Macon Friday morning. WGXA crews on the scene witnessed firefighters handling a car that had burned. It happened at the Sportsman Package Store on Bethune Avenue around 11:30 a.m. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old man was shot in a convenience store on Montpelier Ave. early Thursday, and a suspect is in custody. When deputies got to the M&M Grocery Store located at 2760 Montpelier Ave. around 2 a.m., they discovered the victim inside.
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted in Buena Vista in connection to an April incident in which police say he fired shots at a busy gas station has been arrested. According to Assistant Chief of the Buena Vista Police Sharon Williams, Raheem White, 27, is now in police custody. Assistant Chief Williams said […]
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Jones tells 41NBC that there was a homicide at Riverpark Apartments off of 720 Tidewater Circle. He says that the victim was a male, and that he was shot multiple times. Jones said that the victim was pronounced deceased around 1:55 p.m.
LEESBURG, GA – Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are hoping surveillance images of both a potential suspect and vehicle may help them solve a recent burglary case. The video provided is from early Saturday morning, May 14th outside the Georgia Electric Associates building on Veterinary Way...
