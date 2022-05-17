ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Update on North Pointe Shopping Center at Flower Hill in Gaithersburg

mocoshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast April we let you know about North Pointe at Flower Hill, a new 16,000 SF retail and restaurant center located at 18251 Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg. The project is located behind the...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 2

mocoshow.com

Saints Row Brewing Now Open in Olde Towne Gaithersburg

Saints Row Brewing is now open at 15 Fulks Corner Ave, Suite 101, the former site of Brawling Bear Brewery. Saints Row was previously located on Taft St. in Rockville. The new location gives Saints Row twice the brewing capacity than at their previous location, as well as a “more robust customer experience with enhanced and improved taproom functionality.” The breweries expansion will include wholesale distribution throughout Montgomery County. Like their previous location, they will have a rotating schedule of food trucks and special events. As part of the grand opening there will be a Hops and Shop” Makers Market event this Saturday, May 21, from 12-5pm in the breweries parking lot.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo DEP Provides Reason For Bright Green Creek in North Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection has explained the vibrant green color of a creek located behind Commonwealth Drive in North Bethesda (in the area of Old Georgetown Rd and Nicholson Ln). Photos below by Instagram user @rachelwulfe. “Our office has been working with the nearby Fallswood Condos on...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

The Outdoor Malls and Shopping Districts Worth Strolling this Summer

With the weather warming up, we are definitely trying to spend as much time outside as possible. If you have a relaxing weekend of shopping on the agenda, consider stopping by these outdoor shopping centers to add a little extra sunshine to your off-days. You’re really missing out if you...
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Final Paving Underway on WB Randolph Road Following 9 Month Closure

Final paving is underway today at Westbound Randolph Road in Rockville/N. Bethesda. Wesbound Randolph Road has been closed since August 30th of last summer. The closure was needed for underground electrical work as part of Pepco’s new White Flint Substation. Traffic heading westbound on Randolph Road has been diverted to Parklawn Drive and then directed to Rockville Pike (MD-355). The Road is expected to open soon.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

BoBaPop Tea Bar Joins Kyoto Matcha Dessert in Rockville

BoBaPop Tea Bar has opened up inside the Kyoto Matcha location at 33 Maryland Ave Unit A in Rockville Town Center. According to a post on Kyoto’s Instagram page, “We’re so excited to announce that we have Bobapop-Teabar joining our Rockville location! Come and try our refreshing drinks and pair it with a delicious dessert from Kyo Matcha.” BoBaPoP opened its location at 312 Main Street in the Kentlands in 2018 and was the first of the Vietnamese based company’s stores to open in the United States. BoBaPop opened their second MoCo location at 19847 Century Blvd, Unit J in Germantown, the former site of August 32, back in November. The company has over 150 stores worldwide.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Feed the Fridge’ Adds Baby Formula to its Fridges

Feed the Fridge, started by Medium Rare’s Mark Bucher, places refrigerators in local communities and fills them with donations from area restaurants to stock them daily with fresh meals. Starting Wednesday, they’ve added baby formula to the fridges. There are fridges in the following areas in MoCo:. •...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Truck Day Event This Saturday, May 21 in Gaithersburg

“Public Works Week” is a national week in May to honor essential workers. In recognition of employees of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOTs) Division of Highway Services, a social media campaign is underway highlighting the essential work they do. The week will conclude with a free, family-friendly Truck Day event on Saturday, May 21, that will allow the public to tour and sit in County-owned vehicles.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack to open in June in Silver Spring

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is targeting next month for an opening at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a manager at the Virginia location. The Silver Spring location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” according to John Tang, the manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va. He did not have additional details.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville gas prices up about 20 cents since Sunday

The price of a regular gallon of gas has exploded at the Exxon at 7975 Old Georgetown Road in downtown Bethesda this week. This past Saturday, drivers were paying $4.99 a gallon, and $5.00 was the new normal by Sunday. As of last night, however, a gallon of regular was already up to $5.29, a full 30 cent increase in five days.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Book Festival Returns This Saturday, May 21

The Gaithersburg Book Festival is an annual all-day celebration of books, writers and literary excellence. One of the premier literary events in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, the 2022 Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm (506 S. Frederick Ave.) in Gaithersburg, Md. Activities will include author appearances, discussions and book signings; writing workshops; a Children’s Village; onsite sales of new and used books; literary exhibitors and food, drink, ice cream and more. Admission is FREE, and free accessible shuttle service will be available from Shady Grove Metro and Lakeforest Mall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Public Hearing on Changes to Wheaton Regional Park Planned

A public hearing before the Montgomery County Planning Board concerning future plans for Wheaton Regional Park is set for Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the commission’s headquarters at 2425 Reedie Dr. in Wheaton. Concerns the draft plan for the 538-acre Wheaton Regional Park will be under discussion. Areas of the park include the popular Brookside Gardens, hiking trails, a playground, picnic and fishing areas, carousel and miniature train.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

rue21 Now Open in Wheaton Mall

Rue21 is now open at Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd. The Pennsylvania based company designs clothes that, “appeal to people who desire, wish, or feel to be 21.” rue21’s instore brands include rue21 etc.!, CARBON elements, RAE, true by rue21, ruebeauty, ruebleu SWIM, and rueDecor.
WHEATON, MD
rockvillenights.com

Soulfull Cafe celebrates grand reopening in Rockville (Photos)

a coffee shop at 50 Monroe Place in Rockville, celebrated a grand reopening this past Saturday. The shop, which is committed to hiring employees of all abilities, is located in the ground floor of Main Street, an inclusive residential development. Soulfull Cafe offers a full menu of hot and cold sandwiches, salads, coffee beverages, smoothies, fresh juices, desserts and baked goods. Hours of operation are Monday - Thursday 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM, and Friday 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
popville.com

“all the missing shopping carts”

Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Weekly

Berry Forecast: Pick or wait?

I have only to break into the tightness of a strawberry, and I see summer—its dust and lowering skies. Fresh strawberries have a distinctive smell, and you know it when you find it: sweet, tart, a little grassy, some say like caramel. To borrow a term from winemaking, strawberries can be sensitive to their terroir, or the environmental factors, such as soil, climate, and sunlight, that can affect the flavor and aroma of crops. In Maryland, where it feels like we experience four seasons in the same day, farmers must stay on their toes to bring us this treasured crop.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

$50K Reward Offered In Montgomery County Farm Vandal Investigation: Police

A Damascus farm owner is offering a massive $50,000 reward after his farm was vandalized and contaminated in April 2021, authorities say. A suspect was seen driving onto a storage area where they climbed on top of a tanker truck and contaminated liquid fertilizer with herbicide at the farm on Long Corner Road the night of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Montgomery County Officials say.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Steak and seafood spot opens in Old Town Fairfax

A new steak and seafood spot opened its doors this month in Old Town Fairfax. Draper’s Steak & Seafood opened at 3936 Old Lee Highway last Wednesday (May 11). The Fairfax City Economic Development Authority lauded the business when they officially opened after a soft opening a week earlier.
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Poolesville to Host 4th of July Fireworks Event

The Town of Poolesville and Upper Montgomery County Fire Department will be presenting a a fireworks show in Poolesville this July 4th. The show will take place at the soccer fields on Hughes Rd and Sugarland on Monday, July 4th (gates open at 5pm). New food trucks will be at...
POOLESVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

