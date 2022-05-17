WWE responds after Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out ahead of ‘Monday Night Raw’ main event

UPDATE 3: A new report has additional details on the situation with Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on tonight’s WWE Raw taping. Fightful Select reports that the people they spoke with that worked on the match said that the match was to be put together in such a way that Naomi would not have interacted with Sasha Banks and Doudrop would not have come into contact with Nikki ASH during the bout. The working plan was to have Naomi pinning Nikki ASH and not Banks as some have speculated on.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO